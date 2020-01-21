Northwestern professor weighs in on impeachment trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A journalism professor who has written about Watergate sits down with WGN's Julie Unruh to share his take on the impeachment fight in the nation's capital.

Assistant Professor Jon Marshall at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism has already published a book titled "Watergate's Legacy and the Press," and he has another book in the works about the press and the president in times of crisis.

He believes the upcoming Senate trial promising both highs and lows.

"One thing we can expect is the unexpected," he said.

