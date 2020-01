× House fire in Skokie under investigation

SKOKIE, Ill. — No one was hurt in a house fire in north suburban Skokie.

The fire erupted around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a a single family, two-story home in the 5200 block of Fargo Avenue. The home was unoccupied and was being remodeled.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the nearby Edens Expressway.

