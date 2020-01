× NASA asks for votes to help it pick name for next Mars rover

The next Mars Rover needs a name and NASA wants help naming it.

The space agency received 28,000 pitches from students across the U.S.

Volunteers broke it down to nine final names.

Endurance

Tenacity

Promise

Perserverance

Vision

Clarity

Ingenuity

Fortitude

Courage

You can vote through next Monday at https://mars.nasa.gov/

The winning name will be announced March 15.