Meijer rolling out app to reduce waste with cheaper prices on expiring food

Meijer has announced its rolling out a new app to cut down on waste with up to half-off prices on food that’s close to expiring.

The initiative allows customers to purchase food nearing its sell-by date,like meat, produce, seafood, deli and bakery products – at up to 50 percent off on the Flashfood app, and then pick them up at Meijer stores.

“In just a few months, we diverted thousands of pounds of food from landfills,” said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Fresh for Meijer. “Minimizing in-store food waste is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers. We’re excited to expand upon these efforts and offer this opportunity to all our customers.”

Meijer began testing this effort in the fall of 2019 at four stores in Metro Detroit: Brighton, Waterford, Commerce and Howell. The test drew more than 1,000 active users during the pilot period.

Meijer now plans to expand the effort to each of its 246 stores by the end of 2020 with rollout beginning the end of February.

Customers go to the app, select a Meijer store, choose the items they want to purchase and pay for them directly on the app at up to 50 percent off. Then, they go in store to pick up their items and confirm their order with customer service.

The purchased food is stored in a refrigerator or storage rack located in the front of the store until picked up by the customer.