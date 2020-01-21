× Man charged with murder in stabbing death of 74-year-old in West Town

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 74-year-old man in the West Town neighborhood, according to police.

Michael Tate, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of James Tate.

Police said family members were arguing at a home in the 2100 block of West Randolph around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, when Michael Tate stabbed the 74-year-old in the chest and arms in a bedroom.

James Tate was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Tate attempted to flee the home, but was caught by police and taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.