× Male dies following Blue Island gas station shooting Tuesday

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — A male died Tuesday after he was shot at a Blue Island gas station.

Just after 3:15 p.m., police responded to a Shell Gas Station, located in the 11900 block of South Western Avenue, on the report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a male at the station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit and the South Suburban Major Crimes are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at 708-396-7020.