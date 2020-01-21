Lunchbreak: Breakfast Burrito

Posted 11:52 AM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 12:02PM, January 21, 2020
Data pix.

Miguel Ortiz, Chef of Old Pueblo Cantina

Old Pueblo Cantina, Lincoln Park, 1200 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

http://oldpueblochicago.com/

Recipe:

Breakfast Burrito

  • 10” flour tortilla
  • 3 tsp. frijoles charros (pinto beans) [see below]
  • 2 large eggs (scrambled)
  • 2 oz. (4T) hash brown potatoes (shredded)
  • 4 oz. (1/2 cup) green chile tomatillo sauce
  • 1 oz. (2T) longhorn cheddar cheese (shredded)
  • 1 oz. (2T) chihuahua cheese (shredded)
  • 1 tsp. lime crema
  • 1 tsp. pico de Gallo salsa
  • Arabe pork, amount to your liking [see below]

 

To Cook the Pinto Beans:

  • Add rinsed beans (16 oz. can) to large pot with plenty of water, salt, and a small piece of onion
  • Let boil on stove top for 1.5 hours, checking often to make sure there is still enough water

To Make the Charro Beans:

  • Add 16 oz. (2 cups) chorizo to a large pot and cook for about 5 minutes until cooked through
  • Next, add 1/2 onion, diced, 1 jalapeño, diced, and cook for 2 additional minutes
  • Finally, add the cooked pinto beans and the water that they were cooked in
  • Let boil for 10 minutes so that all of flavors combine
  • Finish with 1/2 bunch of chopped cilantro

To Make the Scrambled Eggs:

  • Whisk together two large eggs and pinch of salt
  • In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt butter until foaming
  • Add eggs and cook, stirring occasionally, until mostly set, but still moist, which should be about 3-4 minutes
  • Remove from heat

To Make Hash Browns:

  • Shred two peeled Russet potatoes in a large bowl filled with cold water
  • Stir until water is cloudy, then drain, and cover potatoes with fresh cold water.
  • Stir again to dissolve excess starch, then drain, pat dry with paper towels, and squeeze out all excess moisture
  • Heat clarified butter in a large non-stick pan over medium heat
  • Sprinkle shredded potatoes into hot butter and season with salt and pepper
  • Cook potatoes until a brown crust forms on the bottom, about five minutes
  • Continue to cook and stir until potatoes are browned all over

To Make the Arabe Pork:

  • Thinly slice 1 pound of pork into strips
  • Marinade the meat
    • 2 tbsp. oregano (dried)
    • 2 tbsp. thyme (dried)
    • 2 tbsp. bay leaves (powder)
    • 2 tbsp. Chopped garlic
    • A handful of finely chopped parsley
    • Generous pinch of salt
    • 1 large Spanish onion, sliced in thin wedges
  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl and make sure the meat is evenly covered in the marinade and leave to rest for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator all night preferred if possible
  • To cook, first drain the excess liquid from the meat
  • Heat oil in a large pan and fry gently until cooked, about 15 minutes on medium heat

To Make Green Chile Tomatillo Sauce:

  • 1 lb. tomatillos, husked
  • 1/2 cup Spanish onion
  • 2 pieces whole garlic
  • 1 jalapeño
  • 1 cup cilantro
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup diced green chiles
  • Place tomatillos, onion, garlic, jalapenos, and water into saucepan.
  • Season with salt and cilantro
  • Bring to a boil over medium heat and simmer until tomatillos are soft, about 10-15 minutes
  • Using blender, carefully puree the tomatillos and water in batches, until smooth, then add the green chiles

 

To Make Lime Crema:

  • 8 oz. (1 cup) sour cream
  • Lime
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • Zest the lime, then squeeze the juice into a small bowl
  • Add about 1 tsp. of the zest, 1 tbsp. of juice, and salt to the sour cream and stir to combine

 

To Make Pico de Gallo Salsa:

  • 6 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 1/2 Spanish onion, minced
  • 3 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • 1/2 lime, juiced
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • Stir the tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, and pepper together in a bowl

To Assemble the Burrito:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Lay a tortilla flat and add the frijoles charros, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, and arabe pork onto the center of the tortilla
  • Fold in the left and right side of the tortilla by one inch to prevent the filling from falling out
  • Roll up the burrito from top to bottom
  • Place the burrito seam down on to an oven safe plate that has been sprayed with non-stick spray
  • Smother with green chile sauce and sprinkle with a generous amount of cheese
  • Bake until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling, about 5-10 minutes
  • Remove from oven and garnish with lime crema and pico de gallo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.