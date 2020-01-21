Lunchbreak: Breakfast Burrito

Miguel Ortiz, Chef of Old Pueblo Cantina
Old Pueblo Cantina, Lincoln Park, 1200 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614
Recipe:
Breakfast Burrito
- 10” flour tortilla
- 3 tsp. frijoles charros (pinto beans) [see below]
- 2 large eggs (scrambled)
- 2 oz. (4T) hash brown potatoes (shredded)
- 4 oz. (1/2 cup) green chile tomatillo sauce
- 1 oz. (2T) longhorn cheddar cheese (shredded)
- 1 oz. (2T) chihuahua cheese (shredded)
- 1 tsp. lime crema
- 1 tsp. pico de Gallo salsa
- Arabe pork, amount to your liking [see below]
To Cook the Pinto Beans:
- Add rinsed beans (16 oz. can) to large pot with plenty of water, salt, and a small piece of onion
- Let boil on stove top for 1.5 hours, checking often to make sure there is still enough water
To Make the Charro Beans:
- Add 16 oz. (2 cups) chorizo to a large pot and cook for about 5 minutes until cooked through
- Next, add 1/2 onion, diced, 1 jalapeño, diced, and cook for 2 additional minutes
- Finally, add the cooked pinto beans and the water that they were cooked in
- Let boil for 10 minutes so that all of flavors combine
- Finish with 1/2 bunch of chopped cilantro
To Make the Scrambled Eggs:
- Whisk together two large eggs and pinch of salt
- In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt butter until foaming
- Add eggs and cook, stirring occasionally, until mostly set, but still moist, which should be about 3-4 minutes
- Remove from heat
To Make Hash Browns:
- Shred two peeled Russet potatoes in a large bowl filled with cold water
- Stir until water is cloudy, then drain, and cover potatoes with fresh cold water.
- Stir again to dissolve excess starch, then drain, pat dry with paper towels, and squeeze out all excess moisture
- Heat clarified butter in a large non-stick pan over medium heat
- Sprinkle shredded potatoes into hot butter and season with salt and pepper
- Cook potatoes until a brown crust forms on the bottom, about five minutes
- Continue to cook and stir until potatoes are browned all over
To Make the Arabe Pork:
- Thinly slice 1 pound of pork into strips
- Marinade the meat
-
- 2 tbsp. oregano (dried)
- 2 tbsp. thyme (dried)
- 2 tbsp. bay leaves (powder)
- 2 tbsp. Chopped garlic
- A handful of finely chopped parsley
- Generous pinch of salt
- 1 large Spanish onion, sliced in thin wedges
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl and make sure the meat is evenly covered in the marinade and leave to rest for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator all night preferred if possible
- To cook, first drain the excess liquid from the meat
- Heat oil in a large pan and fry gently until cooked, about 15 minutes on medium heat
To Make Green Chile Tomatillo Sauce:
- 1 lb. tomatillos, husked
- 1/2 cup Spanish onion
- 2 pieces whole garlic
- 1 jalapeño
- 1 cup cilantro
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup diced green chiles
- Place tomatillos, onion, garlic, jalapenos, and water into saucepan.
- Season with salt and cilantro
- Bring to a boil over medium heat and simmer until tomatillos are soft, about 10-15 minutes
- Using blender, carefully puree the tomatillos and water in batches, until smooth, then add the green chiles
To Make Lime Crema:
- 8 oz. (1 cup) sour cream
- Lime
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Zest the lime, then squeeze the juice into a small bowl
- Add about 1 tsp. of the zest, 1 tbsp. of juice, and salt to the sour cream and stir to combine
To Make Pico de Gallo Salsa:
- 6 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1/2 Spanish onion, minced
- 3 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 jalapeno, seeded and minced
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Stir the tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, and pepper together in a bowl
To Assemble the Burrito:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Lay a tortilla flat and add the frijoles charros, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, and arabe pork onto the center of the tortilla
- Fold in the left and right side of the tortilla by one inch to prevent the filling from falling out
- Roll up the burrito from top to bottom
- Place the burrito seam down on to an oven safe plate that has been sprayed with non-stick spray
- Smother with green chile sauce and sprinkle with a generous amount of cheese
- Bake until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling, about 5-10 minutes
- Remove from oven and garnish with lime crema and pico de gallo