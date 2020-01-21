Lisle police: Driver high on cannabis caused head-on crash

Posted 3:13 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:26PM, January 21, 2020

LISLE, Ill. — Police in Lisle said a driver high on cannabis caused a head-on collision Monday night.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to a head-on crash near Route 53 and Main Street.

Following an investigation, police believe a 20-year-old Cole Dixon, of Wheaton, crossed the centerline on southbound Route 53 and caused the crash.

The driver was suspected of driving high on cannabis and faces a DUI charge, unlawful possession of cannabis and improper lane usually.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.