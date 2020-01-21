Lawyer Alan Dershowitz talks Day 1 of Trump’s impeachment trial

Posted 9:39 AM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 09:45AM, January 21, 2020
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has joined President Donald Trump's legal team as a constitutional consultant, joined WGN Morning News Tuesday to talk Day 1 of the impeachment trial.

