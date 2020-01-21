Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews get into dust-up at Blackhawks’ morning skate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews and defenseman Duncan Keith got into a scuffle at the United Center during the team's Tuesday morning skate.

It happened ahead of the much-anticipated return of Joel Quenneville to the UC with the Florida Panthers.

The tail end of what appeared to be a, um, physical disagreement between Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith. I didn’t see what precipitated it and can’t say if it was real but sure looked real. pic.twitter.com/77ZcWnk5ZG — Jimmy Greenfield (@jcgreenx) January 21, 2020

Jimmy Greenfield of the Chicago Tribune posted a video of the end of the skirmish, which showed Keith with his jersey partially pulled off and the pair eventually skating away without injury. In fact, per Greenfield's video, each returned to the drill next to each other seconds later.

Morning skate continued like usual as the Blackhawks get ready to welcome back their former coach for the first time since his firing in November of 2018. Quenneville led the team to a decade of success, making the playoffs eight-straight years with three Stanley Cups, ending what was a near half-century championship drought in the process.

While that was a topic of conversation after the skate, there was some relatively light-hearted chatter about the dust-up between Keith and Toews.

"Just a little friendly wrestling," said Toews with a smile after the workout. "We're ready to go, it's a big game tonight. I think that's the whole point of morning skate is to get yourself ready to go for tonight's game, and I think we're ready now."

Head coach Jeremy Colliton, who had no worries about the fight, had a fun way to relate this little "friendly wrestling" to family.

"You got a brother?," Colliton asked the reporter. "Yeah, I do too, and I've got two boys at home, so I've seen that movie before."

Though it's not typical of a Tuesday morning skate, in the end, it was all in good, competitive fun.