DePaul, Northwestern women's basketball move up the AP Top 25 rankings

CHICAGO – As January continues, college basketball teams around the country are beginning to make their case for the NCAA Tournament, while putting on other teams on notice that they will be a factor come March.

Two women’s hoops teams here in Chicago are doing the same, and in the process, moving up the ranks of the AP Top 25 as 2020 begins.

MOVING ⤴️ 🔵😈 We turn it up to 1️⃣1️⃣

🔊🔊🔊#depaulball https://t.co/GTsse12Grx — DePaul Women's Hoops (@DePaulWBBHoops) January 20, 2020

In the midst of an eight-game winning streak, seven of which have come against Big East opponents, DePaul has moved up to No. 11 in the women’s poll this week. That represents their highest ranking in nearly nine years as they got to No. 9 on March 7, 2011, with the program record of seventh coming earlier that season.

Doug Bruno’s team is 17-2 this year and a quick start to conference play has the Blue Demons in first place in the Big East by two full games.

Earned our respect the hard way. 😤 The harder part? Staying there. #LockedN x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/BfOHJatOfl — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Northwestern continues to make their mark in the Big Ten as they seek their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.

Aided by an overtime win over then No. 15 Indiana on the road, then a decisive home win over Penn State, the Wildcats are in the AP Top 25 at No. 22. It’s the first time Northwestern has been ranked since January 24, 2016 as they’ve enjoyed a strong start to conference play.

They’re 6-1 in the Big Ten and tied with Iowa for first place, with their only loss coming to the Hawkeyes on January 5th in Evanston. That and a defeat against DePaul on December 1st are the only blemishes on Northwestern’s record this season, with the team accumulating 16 wins on the season.