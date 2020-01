Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music fans, this year Lizzo and Billie Eilish will make their Grammys stage debut. Demi Lovato will also take the stage in her first live performance since 2018.

Among other artists, Ariana Grande will perform, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform a duet. That will make it their first Grammy performance together.

Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, and Bonnie Rait will also be among the artists taking the stage. Alicia keys will return to host.

Full list here: