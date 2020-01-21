BTS announce world tour dates, including two Chicago shows

CHICAGO — BTS is coming back to Chicago.

The K-Pop group announced their Map of the Soul world tour Tuesday.

It includes two shows at Soldier Field on June 5 and 6.

BTS had several sold-out shows in Chicago at Solider Field in May 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7 through Live Nation.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @bts_bighit is heading out on their #MapofTheSoulTour! #ARMY MEMBER PRESALE and General Verified Fan registration is now open until Sunday, Feb 2 at 10pm ET. Get more info at https://t.co/3gVsv1NdM7 for registration. #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cQ2LQoaeeq — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 22, 2020

The Chicago shows appear to be the last stop in the U.S. for BTS. After that, the band heads overseas for shows in Europe.

BTS is credited with popularizing K-pop in the US, due in large part to the group’s ceaseless touring and recording schedule. Since 2013, they’ve played five continents on five separate tours, released six full-length albums and six EPs, and maintained an award-winning social media presence that’s grown their massive worldwide following.