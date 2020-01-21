Brothers wounded in Chicago barbershop shooting released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two young brothers wounded in a shooting at a West Side barbershop have been released from the hospital

Cierra Mobley’s sons were seriously wounded in last week's unsolved shooting. Her youngest son, who suffered three bullet wounds, will need more surgery and physical therapy

“I still have to put on his clothes and bath him," Mobley said. "I still have to be here with him 24-7 because he has to go to surgery later this week.”

More surgeries are scheduled for her youngest, 11-year-old Lorenzo Matthews.

Her oldest son, Michael Smith, is still recovering with a bullet still lodged in his knee.

Chicago police are still looking for the gunmen who walked into a barbershop on the 200 block of North Pulaski last week. The gunman stepped back outside to open fire.

Community leaders are teaming up with the family to help them with their mounting medical bills.

A GoFundMe page has been made to help the boys' mother during this difficult time.