× Bears linebacker Khalil Mack out of the Pro Bowl due to injury for a second-straight year

LAKE FOREST – For a second-straight year, one of the best linebackers in football won’t be able to step on the field for the NFL’s All-Star Game.

The Bears confirmed today that outside linebacker Khalil Mack will miss the 2020 Pro Bowl due to an undisclosed injury. Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith will take his place as the Bears send cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson, and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson to Orlando for Sunday’s game at Camping World Stadium.

Last year, Mack also had to pull out of the Pro Bowl due to an injury following his outstanding first year with the Bears.

While his numbers went down in a few categories in 2019, Mack still remained an integral part of a Bears’ defense that still remained among the best on the NFL. The outside linebacker led the team in sacks with 8 1/2 while also forcing five forced fumbles, each of which weren’t as high as 2018, but were done without the help of Akiem Hicks on the defensive line most of the season.

Without having to account for the All-Pro tackle, teams through constant double and triple teams at Mack to keep him from beating them. Still, the Bears were fourth in the league in points allowed (18.6) and eighth in yards allowed (324.1). In 2018, the group was first in points (17.7) and fourth in yardage (299.7) while also leading the NFL in takeaways with 36.

The number of those slipped to 19 for the Bears this season as the team finished with a disappointing 8-8 record.