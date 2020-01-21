1 critical after North Side shooting and police chase ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person is in critical condition and multiple suspects are in custody after a police chase through Chicago’s North Side ended in a crash Tuesday night near Welles Park.

Police said the pursuit began after a 43-year-old man was shot by a passing vehicle in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. The man was transported in critical condition.

Police then pursued a Honda Accord from Logan Square along Milwaukee Avenue and Western Avenue. The car crashed near Welles Park at Montrose Avenue and Western Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Shots were reportedly fired at Chicago police during the pursuit.

The Accord just missed a bus shelter on Western. A witness told WGN if it wasn't for the pole the car struck, they would be dead.

The suspects inside the Accord were taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported to officers or civilians, according to police.