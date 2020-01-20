× Wheaton officers called to clear hazard in road, turns out to be donuts

WHEATON, Ill. — When there were dozens of donuts in distress this weekend, several Wheaton officers answered the call.

Police received a call about a hazard in the road Sunday near the Donada Square Shopping Center. When they arrived, officers found roughly 60 donuts spread across Naperville Road.

Officers got to work and shoveled the donuts into buckets to clear the roadway.

Local attorney Matt Topic captured the moment and posted it on Twitter. The media attorney then filed a Freedom of Information Act request to try to find out how the donuts got there in the first place.

“My theory is that a garbage bag of day-olds (50-60 it appears, which I suppose is on the lower end of “tons”) ended up in the intersection, possibly deliberately,” he wondered on Twitter.

He went on to thank Wheaton police for responding to his FOIA request in less than an hour.

Police said they’re not sure how all of the donuts ended up on the street.