Police: Intoxicated driver caused initial crash on I-55 that led to Berwyn officer's death

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — An intoxicated driver is accused of causing the initial crash on I-55 Sunday morning that led to the death of an off-duty Berwyn police officer.

Rodrigo Marin, 42, of Plainfield, was reportedly driving a 2006 Nissan Titan southbound on I-55 at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. Police believe Marin lost control of the Nissan and struck the front-left side of a Hino box truck.

Both vehicles came to rest in the right two lanes. Marin allegedly left the scene and was located on foot not far away. No injuries were reported, but at 6:02 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango crashed into the rear of the Hino box truck.

Erin Zilka, of Plainfield, was the driver of the Dodge Durango that crashed into the stopped box truck. Her passenger, Berwyn police officer Chuck Schauer, was killed in the crash. He was off-duty at the time.

Marin, the man believed to cause the initial crash, is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, no valid insurance and driving with a revoked license.

Zilka, who is a Joliet police officer, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. She was charged with a DUI and driving too fast for conditions.

Schauer was a 10-year veteran of the Berwyn Police Department and was a Fenwick High School graduate. Zilka is a 15-year veteran of Joliet police.