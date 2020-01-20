MUST WATCH: Teatro ZinZanni’s 6th Generation Circus Performer Elayne Kramer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEATRO ZINZANNI

Playing now at 32 W. Randolph

zinzanni.com

Elayne Kramer: Elayne Kramer is a sixth generation circus performer from Argentina who began training with her father at the age of four, making her debut in the ring as a contortionist at the age of seven. She has performed (and continued her training) ever since, becoming one of the top hand-balancers of her generation. Elayne has won several international circus awards, including a Bronze Clown at the International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo in 2008. She has performed all over the United States and was a featured artist in the Big Apple Circus’ 35th anniversary production, Legendarium in 2012-2013. She has also appeared on several television shows, notably The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Good Morning America. This is Elayne’s premiere run with Teatro ZinZanni and she is excited to be at this new TZ venue in Chicago and a part of this amazing cast.