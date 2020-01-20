MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Posted 3:30 PM, January 20, 2020
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s very presence in city hall is a spark for change. As the first black and gay woman to hold the office, she’s making history that will certainly have an impact on Chicago's future. Here she talks about her journey and her vision for the city.

