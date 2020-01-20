MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: J. Ivy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

J. Ivy has a Grammy, a Peabody, a Clio and NAACP awards to his credit. The talented poet and author also has a way with words. Most recently recognized by the NAACP for his work in BET’s “Martin, the Legacy of a King,” directed by Chicago filmmakers “Coodie and Chike,” J. Ivy stopped by to perform his King tribute, “Dream Big.”