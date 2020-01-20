MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Institute for Nonviolence Chicago

Posted 3:28 PM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 03:37PM, January 20, 2020
Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of community organizing is living and breathing inside a group on Chicago’s near West Side where they are using his principles of nonviolence to not just change, but save lives. Meet  theInstitute for Nonviolence Chicago

