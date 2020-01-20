MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Father Michael Pfleger

Posted 3:24 PM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 03:36PM, January 20, 2020
Father Michael Pfleger has been a part of Chicago’s South Side fabric for nearly 38 years as Senior Pastor of the faith community of Saint Sabina. His brand of commitment and compassion is a consistent voice for change. He says King’s principles of non-violence work, when we work them.

