MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Dorothy Tillman

Posted 3:22 PM, January 20, 2020, by
Data pix.

Dorothy Tillman is a former Chicago alderwoman and Civil Rights activist whose life is marked by her connections to Dr Martin Luther king and his principles of non- violence.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.