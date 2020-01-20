× Midday Fix: Dave Weld and The Imperial Flames perform live

Dave Madlener – President / Founder of the Windy City Blues Society

+

Dave Weld – Lead/Rhythm Guitar & Vocals

Mona Rose (Monica Myhre) – Tamborines & Lead Vocals

Jeff Taylor – Drums & Vocals

Kenny Pickens – Bass Guitar

Harry Yaseen – Piano/Organ

Rogers Randle – Saxophone

Event:

36th International Blues Challenge… Jan. 28 – Feb. 01, 2020

Memphis, TN along historic Beale Street.

The International Blues Challenge represents the worldwide search for those blues bands and solo/duo blues performers ready for the international stage, yet just needing that extra big break. Each affiliated Blues Society of The Blues Foundation has the right to send a band and solo/duo musician(s) to represent its organization at the IBC. There is also a youth showcase.

http://www.BLUES.org

http://www.WindyCityBlues.ORG

http://www.DaveWeld.com