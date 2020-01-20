Man, 74, fatally stabbed in West Town

CHICAGO — A man was arrested after a 74-year-old man was stabbed to death at an apartment on the West Side.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street in West Town. Police said family members were arguing when a 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed James Tate in the chest and arms in a bedroom.

Tate was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old attempted to flee the home, but was caught by police and taken into custody.

Charges are pending. Area Central detectives are investigating.

