Joliet officer charged in DUI crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer

BERWYN, Ill. — Officers in Berwyn are grieving the loss of one of their own, 33-year-old Officer Chuck Schauer.

Purple and black bunting hangs from the main entrance of the Berwyn Police Department Monday morning, and flags have been lowered to half-staff.

Ofc. Schauer, a 10-year veteran, was killed while off-duty in a car crash on Interstate 55 Sunday.

Illinois State Police said 35 year-old Erin Zilka, who has worked as a Joliet police officer for the past 12 years, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, a box truck and a pickup truck got into an accident and stopped on two southbound lanes of I-55, just north of US Route 30 near Plainfield.

Shortly after, police said Zilka, of Plainfield, crashed into the stopped box truck in a Dodge Durango. Her passenger, Schauer, was killed in the crash.

Zilka was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. She is charged with a misdemeanor DUI.

State police said Zilka is now out on bond. Joliet police said she is now under internal investigation for thecrash.

State police said Zilka could also face more serious charges, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

