Dear Tom,

A recent column mentioned that we’ve have only one January (1977) where the mercury never climbed to 32 degrees. On the flip side, has there ever been any January where during the entire month the mercury did not fall to freezing?



Thanks,

Tom Downes

Dear Tom,

There has not and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871, and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal and all 31 days logged above freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on January 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the 9th and back-to-back highs of 59 on the 3rd and 4th. Runner-up Januarys were 1919 with 19 days at or below freezing and 1932 with 20.

CAUTION: This email originated from outside of Tribune Media. Do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the sender and know the content is safe.