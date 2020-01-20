Despite milder pattern, messy weather threatens late week
Patchy freezing drizzle to affect parts of the Chicago area Wednesday a.m. More significant, potentially messy weather system to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday into Saturday. Colder pattern locking in the rest of January
A mixed weather bag this week
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871
Complex winter storm follows brief windy warm up; all forms of precipitation on the table; Deep South severe weather risk
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
Milder air stages weekend comeback; Sunday’s 47° high likely to be highest of any over the next 2 weeks; sharp pattern change next week brings arctic blast; temps to plunge 40° from Sunday to Wed morning; single digit lows & daytime teens by mid-week
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
Sunday last unseasonably warm day before more winter-like pattern settles in
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
Today’s 50s, mildest in 2 weeks, falls victim late Thursday to colder air wrapping around retreating storm; new disturbance could swipe Chicago with some snow Saturday; active pattern sets up Thanksgiving week —2 storms to monitor —first early in the week; the second late week
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold