‘Cradles to Crayons’ collects items for kids on MLK day of service

CHICAGO — The day when we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a day of service for an organization known as “Cradles to Crayons.”

They’re collecting items for children in the city and suburbs Monday.

Gov. JB Pritzker was among those joining volunteers at a donation site at the South Side YMCA, 6330 South Stony Island Avenue. Pritzker helped sort through the donations.

Once the donations are processed they will be bagged up to be distributed to kids.

“Cradles to Crayons” is a non-profit organization that started back in 2002 in Boston and is now in Philadelphia.

It helps children from birth through age 12 in homeless and low income situations to get the essentials they need.

The items they are most in need of include winter coats and boots, overall warm clothing, toys for babies and 10-to-12-year-olds, and books.

