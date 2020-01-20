For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cold but above-average this week, snow arrives Thursday
-
Above-average temperatures continue this week, rain possible Thursday
-
Snow makes for messy Monday commute, record cold possible this week
-
Lake Effect snow Sunday night, cold temperatures may warm slightly mid-week
-
After a cold Wednesday, temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday
-
First snow in weeks Monday night, chilly but likely dry on New Year’s Eve
-
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
-
Snow, wind expected Monday before record cold blast
-
Mild with light rain Thursday, temperatures drop into the weekend
-
Temperatures drop after mild Tuesday, rain and snow possible this weekend
-
-
Cloudy but mild through Friday, new cold surge this weekend
-
Freezing drizzle could cause hazardous driving conditions into Monday morning
-
Wet start to the week Monday, then a dramatic drop in temperatures Tuesday