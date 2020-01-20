Chicago’s Very Own Lecy Goranson talks about growing up in Chicago and becoming a child star on Roseanne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Event details

Lecy Goranson, best known for her portrayal of the original Becky Conner on “Roseanne” and currently “The Conners,” is hosting a watch party at Joe’s on Weed Street for the episode she has garnered ‘story by’ credit titled, “Throwing a Christian to a

Bear.”

The event is set for Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the winter premiere of the series. “I am so excited to come home and share this special episode with other fans of the Bears and the show. It’s a story of tradition, loyalty, family and rivalry. All of which are important in the Conner family and all Chicago sports fans,” says Goranson. Additionally, the event is raising money for the Chicago Fire Department’s Widows & Children’s Fund (EMWQ).

“The cast signed a bunch of items from the show. I also want to give back to Chicago’s first responders when I have the opportunity,

Goranson grew up in Evanston, attended Orrington Grade School and Haven Middle School when she was plucked to play Becky Connor. She attended high school remotely and left the show to attend Vassar College.

Tickets to the event are available at http://www.LecyBearsDown.Eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6:00

pm and the live screening is at 7:00 pm. One drink ticket is included and good for an Old Style

beer or Tito’s Vodka cocktail.

Joe’s on Weed is located at 940 W. Weed Street. The event is open to ages 21 and over

unless accompanied by an adult