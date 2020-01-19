Weekend surge of Polar air not a sign of pattern change
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
-
Milder air stages weekend comeback; Sunday’s 47° high likely to be highest of any over the next 2 weeks; sharp pattern change next week brings arctic blast; temps to plunge 40° from Sunday to Wed morning; single digit lows & daytime teens by mid-week
-
Patchy freezing drizzle to affect parts of the Chicago area Wednesday a.m. More significant, potentially messy weather system to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday into Saturday. Colder pattern locking in the rest of January
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
-
Temps to average above normal through weekend
-
-
A mixed weather bag this week
-
Christmas could be one of the 10 warmest ever recorded in Chicago
-
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
-
Unseasonable warmth returns as 2019 closes
-
Friday evening snow snarls traffic, cancels hundreds of flights; light rain/drizzle accompany brief Saturday AM temp surge before frigid arctic air hits on biting northwest winds sending wind chills plunging well below zero
-
-
Cloudy but mild through Friday, new cold surge this weekend
-
Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871
-
Complex winter storm follows brief windy warm up; all forms of precipitation on the table; Deep South severe weather risk