Waukegan police looking for missing man with Alzheimer's

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in Waukegan are looking for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Police responded to the home of Maurillo Melgoza, 74, in the 2800 block of Central Avenue Sunday.

Family told police they found their front door open at around 4 a.m. and Melgoza was missing. He was last seen in the home at around midnight.

Melgoza was last seen wearing a thin gray jacket, black sweat pants with black and gray slippers.

Family said he has Alzheimer’s disease and would not have normally left the home on his own.

He is 5’6”, 160 lbs. and has gray gray and light skin.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Melgoza or if they believe they saw someone fitting his description is asked to call 911.