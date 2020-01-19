× Police: Man shot while walking dog Saturday night in Buena Park

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday night while working his dog in Buena Park, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of North Broadway on the report of a shooting.

A man, 34, was walking his dog when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was transported to Masonic in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right hip.

No suspects are in custody as Area North detectives continue to investigate.