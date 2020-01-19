Police: Man shot while walking dog Saturday night in Buena Park

Posted 12:42 PM, January 19, 2020, by

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday night while working his dog in Buena Park, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of North Broadway on the report of a shooting.

A man, 34, was walking his dog when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was transported to Masonic in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right hip.

No suspects are in custody as Area North detectives continue to investigate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.