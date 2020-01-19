‘Once you’re a skater, you’re kinda always a skateboarder’: Skate Bunker provides haven for older skaters

CHICAGO — A longtime skateboarder created a skate park in his office space for the older generation of skaters.
“It’s kind of like every 16-year-old kid’s dream down here, we just did it a little bit later in life than we had anticipated,” said Greg Roberts, owner of Pardon My Thrashing.
It’s not your everyday office space.
The company started as a Facebook page, to create a community for skaters in Chicago— specifically the older generation of riders.
Now that page is a real location, at 1934 N. Campbell Ave., welcoming those who still love the sport.
“Once you’re a skater, you’re kinda always a skateboarder,” Greg Roberts said. "You might just skate a little less as you get older.”
But while the old guys ride, the younger generation follows too.
11-year-old Jimmy Kizziah has his dad to thank for the tricks he throws.
"He basically taught me everything that I know now,” Kizziah said.
As the Skate Bunker grows, it remains a place that values community more than the sport itself.