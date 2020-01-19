× Off-duty Berwyn police officer killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning

BERWYN— An off-duty Berwyn police officer was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said.

Berwyn Police Department Chief Michael Cimaglia called Officer Chuck Schauer one of the city’s finest in blue, a well-respected member of the police department. The police union called the 10-year veteran an outstanding leader and role model.

Berwyn officials believe Schauer was riding as a passenger in a vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Will County just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say four vehicles crashed together at I-55 just north of US-30 near Plainfield, in including a grey Nissan sedan, a pickup truck, a white box truck and a black vehicle that was heavily damaged.

Three lanes of traffic were shut down for about three hours, and the Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation into the crash.

Officials including Mayor Robert Lavaro and several local aldermen all posted online Sunday to ask the community to keep Schauer’s family in their thoughts and prayers.