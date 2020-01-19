Oak Park Democrat Don Harmon selected as new Illinois Senate president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD — After a tense meeting lasting five-and-a-half hours Sunday, Democrats rang the bell to the Senate chamber signaling they'd chosen a new leader: Don Harmon of Oak Park.

It was a long day of negotiations behind closed doors. Two Democrats woke up Sunday morning with a real shot at becoming president.

Harmon and Kimberly Lightford of Maywood are both veteran lawmakers who served in leadership under retiring Senate President John Cullerton.

Back in November, when Cullerton announced he was leaving mid-term he set off a furious battle for a replacement. Harmon and Lightford emerged as top contenders. For two months they worked over members trying get support.

But only days ago, Harmon got a big boost from Senator Emil Jones, whose father served as Senate President. Jones then began trying to bring members into the Harmon camp.

It was an hugely important endorsement. A member of the Black Caucus with Lightford, Jones provided cover for members who were waffling.

"I have to make a decision for my district and I picked the person who I thought could help me represent my district," Jones said.