× Lake Effect snow to hit inland Illinois/NW Indiana this evening/overnight

Northerly winds will push snow showers inland off Lake Michigan This Sunday evening with heaviest snow settling over NW Indiana tonight where 3 to 5-inches could fall in northern portions of Porter County (Winter Weather Advisory – purple-shaded area on map below) with 1 to 3-inches possible in southern Porter and northern Lake Counties. Little or no accumulation is likely to result from early evening light snow showers along and just inland of the Lake and Cook County, Illinois shoreline.

Check the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below for latest Lake-effect snow progression.

Map depicting Chicago area – Winter Weather Advisory Porter County, IN tonight/early Monday…

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…