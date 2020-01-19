Lake Effect snow to hit inland Illinois/NW Indiana this evening/overnight

Posted 4:46 PM, January 19, 2020, by

Northerly winds will push snow showers inland off Lake Michigan This Sunday evening with heaviest snow settling over NW Indiana tonight where 3 to 5-inches could fall in northern portions of Porter County (Winter Weather Advisory – purple-shaded area on map below) with 1 to 3-inches possible in southern Porter and northern Lake Counties. Little or no accumulation is likely to result from early evening light snow showers along and just inland of the Lake and Cook County, Illinois shoreline.

Check the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below for latest Lake-effect snow progression.

Map depicting Chicago area – Winter Weather Advisory Porter County, IN tonight/early Monday…

Map of Forecast Area

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.