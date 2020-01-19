× Jonathan Toews comes through in a big way to help the Blackhawks beat the Leafs

TORONTO – No, there wouldn’t be some major Blackhawks history made on Saturday night, though it almost did.

Patrick Kane got an assist during a big start in the first period, bringing him to 999 career points. If he’d dish out another helper or score a goal, he’d become the fourth Blackhawks player in history to reach 1,000 points.

Well, it didn’t happen for Kane, but thanks to the other face of the Blackhawks’ franchise, just about everything else did in a positive way for the team in a perfect finish to an undefeated trip through Canada this week.

Jonathan Toews accounted for four points on the night as they beat the Maple Leafs 6-2 in Toronto on Saturday night to finish the road trip 3-0 and get their fourth-straight victory overall. By doing so, the Blackhawks are now a season-high three games over the .500 mark at 23-20-6.

On a night where some believed Kane would be the story, Toews came through with a pair of goals and assists to pace the victory. It’s his highest point total of the season for the captain in a single game as he finished the three-game road trip with three goals and five assists.

Toews got on the board in the first period after Drake Caggiula got the Blackhawks to the lead just 21 seconds into the game with his fifth goal of the year. At the 5:32 mark, the captain drove through the net and pushed it to the side of Frederik Andersen for the score to make it 2-0 with his 13th goal of the year.

Just off an ankle injury that cost him a few weeks, Brandon Saad would score later in the period on a primary assist from Kane, who got to 999 points for his career.

After Toronto got a goal back early in the second, Toews responded with a wrap-around goal under three minutes later to make it 4-1. Then the captain was distributing for the surging Dominik Kubalik, setting up the rookie twice for goals in the second period to put the game out of reach. The leading goal scorer for rookies in the NHL, Kubalik now has 20 scores on the season as he makes a case to be in the running for the Calder Trophy.

It may not have been the night for Kane to make history, but Toews made sure the team’s recent success continued through a week in Canada.