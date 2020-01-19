Family of nurse killed in Little Village calls for additional charges, updates in case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The family of Frank Aguilar, a Misericordia nurse killed in a drive-by shooting two months ago, are calling on officials to update them and file additional charges against those responsible for his murder.

Aguilar's sister Sharee Rangel returned to the corner where her brother was shot and killed Sunday.

"He wanted to work in the trauma unit and help those that were victims of gun violence. We never thought he’d be in the situation himself to become one," Rangel said. “We miss him very much – every day we miss him."

Still dressed in scrubs after his shift working with disabled children at Misericordia, the 32-year-old Aguilar headed down West 32nd Street in Little Village on November 13, planning to visit his mom and do some laundry.

That's when authorities say members of the Latin Kings opened fire, striking him in the chest.

“It’s not fair that his life was just taken away senselessly," his mother Eveda Aguilar said Sunday.

In December, authorities charged 19-year-old Armando Lopez with first-degree murder in the case, saying he was the getaway driver. But to date a shooter has yet to be arrested or charged, and community activist Raul Montes says he and the family fear the case is being forgotten.

“We’ve been ignored completely," he said.

Now Montes and the family are asking for a face-to-face meeting with State's Attorney Kim Foxx. They're also calling for a 13-year-old suspected in the shooting to be charged in the case.

“We’re not getting answers, we’re not getting updates. This cannot happen," Rangel said. “We know there were multiple persons involved, and they need to be held accountable."

The state’s attorney’s office did not respond to our request for comment.