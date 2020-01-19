× Data: Gary’s 2019 homicide count highest since 2007

GARY, Ind. — Gary reported 58 homicides in 2019. That’s the highest since 2007 when there were 71.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the murder count last year was up 45% from 40 in 2019. Domestic killings jumped by nearly 90%, from eight in 2018 to 15 in 2019.

Police Commander Jack Hamady says gang-related homicides were down compared to 2018.

Police hope to increase funding for a recently reorganized drug unit and to receive outside funding for SWAT and K-9 programs, along with strengthening partnerships with local, state and federal agencies.