Chicagoland dealing with dangerously cold wind chills Sunday

CHICAGO — Chicagoland is dealing with the coldest weather weekend of the winter after snow started it off Friday.

Temperatures plummeted Saturday afternoon as west wind gusts at 45 mph caused the wet snow to freeze.

Wind chills were between -10 and -20 below zero throughout the entire area Sunday morning, making it the coldest day of this winter so far.

City officials are urging residents to keep a trickle of water on to prevent your pipes from freezing.

Most of the area will be precipitation free after Friday’s snow, but northwest Indiana will receive lake effect snow to cap off the weekend on Sunday evening.

More the latest updates, head to wgntv.com/weather.