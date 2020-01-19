× Chicago Fire FC welcomes new striker Robert Berić to Chicago

CHICAGO – As the team begins a new era, they’ll have a number of new players to make up their roster.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Nikolic, and a few others from the 2019 squad are gone as new head coach Raphael Wicky will get his chance to mold a new group for the 2020 season.

This weekend, Chicago Fire FC took a major step towards building that roster with the addition of a designated player.

63 days 'til @SoldierField. See ya there. — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) January 18, 2020

Robert Berić, a striker for the Slovenia national team and AS Saint-Étienne of France’s Ligue 1, was acquired by the team on Saturday, signing a deal for the 2020 and 2021 season with an option for 2022.

“We are very excited to add Robert to our roster ahead of the upcoming season,” said Wicky in a statement released by the club. “Robert is hard-working, intelligent number nine who has the ability to score goals at a high rate. We are looking forward to welcoming him and his family to Chicago.”

He comes to Chicago with 330 appearances in top divisions in leagues in Austria, France, and Slovenia, scoring 122 goals in those contests. Along with his professional career, Beric has also appeared in 25 contests for his native Slovenia National Team.

“I’m very happy to be in Chicago, and I think this is going to be a great new era for the Fire,” said Berić in a statement released by the club “I am looking forward to getting to work with my new teammates and starting the new season.”

But before he does that, the team had a proper way to welcome Berić to the Windy City.

𝐀 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🤝 Chicago, meet Robert Berić. pic.twitter.com/ffrmStbmAe — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) January 18, 2020

The team had the striker stop at a local bar to get a shot of Malort, a traditional Chicago shot which is both loved and loathed by those who try it.

“Now it’s official,” said Berić, who will be a big part of the start of a new era for the Fire.