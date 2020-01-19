Check out the highlights of the 2020 Cubs Convention ‘Kids Only’ press conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's an opportunity for fans to have one weekend to see their favorite "Boys of Summer" in the middle of a usually cold month of January.

The annual Cubs Convention took place at the Sheridan Grand Hotel this weekend, with many faithful rooters of the team packing in to see some of their favorite players ahead of the 2020 season.

But one of the best moments of the weekend always comes on Saturday, when the youngest fans of the team get their shot to quiz their favorite Cubs on a number of topics.

This is the annual "Kids Only" press conference, with Javier Baez, Jason Heyward, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber, along with Clark the Cub fielding questions from the young audience.

Photojournalist Phelan Powell was there for WGN to capture all the fun, and you can see the best in the video above.