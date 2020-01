× 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating after a fatal multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on I-55.

Just after 6 a.m., police responded to southbound I-55 just north of US 30.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.

Three of the right four lanes are shut down as ISP continues to investigate.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.