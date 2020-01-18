× Wisconsin man tells police he mixed his mom’s cremated remains with marijuana

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 26-year-old man is accused of selling drugs that were mixed with his mother’s ashes, WISN reports.

Police said Austin Schroeder, of Menomonee Falls, admitted to investigators he cut the drugs using his dead mother’s cremated remains.

But he didn’t explain why.

Investigators said they received a tip about Schroeder and his girlfriend selling drugs out of their apartment.

According to a criminal complaint, twice last week, investigators sent an informant to the apartment.

They said the informant was able to buy marijuana. A few days later, police returned and searched the apartment.

Investigators said they found 70 grams of marijuana, a small amount of MDMA, bongs and a drug scale.

According to the complaint, Schroeder tried to explain the “large amount of unknown powder and vegetable material located in the apartment,” saying he “mixed these substances for a variety of reasons.”

Schroeder said his mom died a little more than a year ago, and, according to the complaint, “Schroeder indicates he took some of her ashes and mixed them with a variety of substances, some of which he ultimately ingested.”

The complaint doesn’t indicate if he mixed the cremated remains in any of the drugs he’s accused of selling.

Schroeder and Kaitlin Geiger, 21, of Menomonee Falls, each face felony drug charges.

There’s no explanation in the complaint for why he allegedly admitted to ingesting his mom’s ashes.

The couple appeared Tuesday in Waukesha County Court.

They were released on a signature bond and scheduled to be back in court Jan. 28.