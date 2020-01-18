× Winter Weather Advisory continues north and west portions today – strong cold front brings snow showers/falling temps and gusty west winds this afternoon

A Winter Weather Advisory continues over north and west portions of the Chicago area today (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) with scattered pockets of mixed wintry freezing rain and sleet still possible there this morning. Elsewhere including Chicago, temperatures have for the most part risen above 32-degrees with a few remaining patches of light rain or drizzle. There will still be a few areas with slick conditions due to unmelted glaze, especially on untreated surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways and parking lots, so take extra caution if out and about this morning.

Low pressure will move off to the northeast, followed by a strong cold front midday, moving through our area from west to east. Behind the front winds will pick up out of the west gusting to 40 miles per hour and a wide band of snow showers will develop along with sharply falling temperatures – readings will drop steadily behind the front, falling through the 20s into the teens. Slippery conditions due to snow/blowing snow may redevelop, especially in our north and west sections where the Winter Weather Advisory will finally expire by 6PM when snow showers should be diminishing.

The coldest temperatures of this winter season will occur tonight and Sunday morning with temperatures falling into single digits and wind chills -20-degrees or colder.

