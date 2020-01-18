× Wind Chill Advisory for western portions of the Chicago area tonight and Sunday forenoon

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9PM this evening until 10AM Sunday for western Chicago area counties shaded in light blue on the headlined map.

With the leading edge of Arctic-source high pressure building into our area on the wings of strong west to northwesterly winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour, temperatures will drop into single-digits overnight approaching zero degrees in some western area locations by early Sunday morning. Associated wind chills will drop into the dangerous -15 to -25-degree range later tonight and Sunday.

Other sections of the Chicago area including the city will experience wind chills in the -5 to -15-degree range.

Current Area Wind Chills…