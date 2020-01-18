Waves, storm surge remain a risk, based on current conditions
Complex winter storm follows brief windy warm up; all forms of precipitation on the table; Deep South severe weather risk
Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
Jet stream out of the arctic “locked in” through next week; current chill to be followed by a new, near record early season cold surge Sunday night into much of next week; wind, waves & high lake levels prompt Thursday’s “lakeshore flood advisory”
Airports cancel flights Saturday as winter storm brings snow, sleet to Chicago area
Strong wind, storms could create travel problems Wednesday morning
Update – Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories strong winds/waves and flooding rains continue across the Chicago area this Saturday morning
Potent winter storm takes aim at Chicago area
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
Storms kill 10 people across the US this weekend as flooding remains a big concern
Shoreline to take a battering by winds & waves as week’s 2nd storm sweeps in; travel-crippling snows paralyzing Upper Midwest; blizzard sweeping Plains; rain & thunder hits in waves here—snow later Sunday